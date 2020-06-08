Mystic Lake Casino's Rock and Rockets event and Great Midwest Rib Fest have joined the list of canceled events at the venue, according to a news release Monday.
Organizers said the event was cancelled in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for large group gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Health officials continue to recommend against events or gatherings that bring together large groups of people in close proximity as the virus spreads primarily from person to person through respiratory droplets.
According to the CDC a mass gathering like a "concert, festival, conference, or sporting event," may "strain the planning and response resources of the community hosting the event."
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community previously announced its July 4 fireworks display wouldn't be happening. The casino's Rock and Rockets celebration is typically an all-ages event with live music, food trucks during the day.
Prior Lake still plans to hold its own Independence Day event.
The Great Midwest Rib Fest was scheduled for July 16-18. In previous years the barbecue festival has featured a free concert series, a "Best of the Fest" cooking competition and a rib-eating competition.