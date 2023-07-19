More than 32,000 fans packed Lakefront Park in Prior Lake for the ever popular Lakefront Music Festival presented by the Prior Lake Rotary over the weekend.
According to Bruce Evans, event spokesman, a total of 32,954 cheering fans came to jam out with their favorite musicians and said the artists this year didn’t disappoint.
“We had so many great partners including the City of Prior Lake, Mystic Lake, SMSC and of course the wonderful community,” Evans said. “Next year, we will be celebrating our 15th anniversary.”
The two-night event included Rock Night, on Friday, July 14, which was headlined by rock superstars Lynyrd Skynyrd and featured rockers Black Stone Cherry and REO Speedwagon. Country Night, held on Saturday, July 15, was headlined by rock-turned-country superstar Darius Rucker and included Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.
Even though the highly anticipated concert has ended, tickets are already on sale for next year’s star studded music extravaganza which is scheduled for July 12 and 13. Artists for next year’s concerts are expected to be announced in the coming months, according to Evans.
According to a press release from the Prior Lake Rotary, in an effort to address a local need, the rotary is introducing the development of its new Signature Project.
“There will be town hall meetings on Aug. 10 and 17 at 6:30 p.m. for the community to learn more, Evans said. “These will take place at Prior Lake City Hall.”
According to the release, the initiative will be funded by proceeds, up to $1 million, raised at Lakefront Music Fest and awarded to an organization on the basis of making sustainable, lasting improvements to the community and world.
The Signature Project involves an in-depth application and review process for any organization that may be seeking funding for their community project. The Prior Lake Rotary has developed an advisory committee and chairperson that will be responsible for the selection of the organizations. The group is also developing initiatives to receive valuable community input via surveys, website submissions, public forums and town hall meetings, according to the release.
An application process has been developed for qualified organizations that will start in October. Final project selection will be made in 2024.
As for how much money was raised at the event, Evans said the club is still finalizing the numbers.
Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.