The magic and comedy duo Penn & Teller will return to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Friday, May 1, at 8 p.m., the casino announced last month.
Tickets start at $39 and will be available started Feb. 7. More information can be found at 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.
Penn Jillette and Teller over more than 45 years have been featured in numerous stage and variety shows, have hosted their own television specials and have written books. They host “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” for the CW Network, in which both up-and-comers and veteran magicians compete for a chance to star in their Las Vegas show.
The two first formally performed together at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival in the 1970s.