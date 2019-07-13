Thousands of spectators from around the Midwest danced, sang and screamed along with Joan Jett, Steve Miller and other rock and country musicians during the sold-out first day of Prior Lake's Lakefront Music Fest in Lakefront Park on Friday.
Canadian blues performer Matt Andersen and the Grammy Award-winning country group Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives warmed up the crowd with powerful singing and skillful playing on guitars and other stringed instruments in the early evening.
Then Joan Jett & The Blackhearts took the stage with such classic hits as "Cherry Bomb," Jett's voice still as strong as when she first sang it more than 40 years ago.
Finally, the headliner Steve Miller Band came on around 10 p.m. as the last daylight faded with a set of classic and psychedelic rock. The entire Lakefront Park hillside twinkled with wearable lights as Miller and the others performed "Jungle Love," "Abracadabra" and other selections.
The festival continues tonight with headliner Brad Paisley as well as Chris Lane and Riley Green; tickets for the performances are also sold out, according to the Prior Lake Rotary Club, which hosts the festival as its major yearly fundraiser for its charity work.