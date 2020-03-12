An upcoming jazz concert at Mystic Lake Casino has been cancelled.
Postmodern Jukebox announced to their fans and followers on Twitter Wednesday that they postponed spring tour dates until later in the fall. The jazz ensemble had been slated to perform at the casino on Thursday, March 26.
A notice on Mystic Lake Casino’s event page notes that the “Welcome to the Twenties 2.0” concert had postponed at the artists’ request and that ticket refunds would be available via the original point of purchase through March 27 at 8 p.m.
“Our motto in entertainment is and will always be, ‘the show must go on,’ but the well-being of our audience members and their respective communities should always take precedent over any desire to entertain,” Postmodern Jukebox creator Scott Bradlee wrote on Twitter.
While some may see the group’s decision as alarmist, something Bradlee admitted to thinking up until two days ago, he said, “The reality is that containment efforts are far more effective in slowing the spread right now than they will be in two weeks’ time.”
As of Thursday afternoon, no other shows scheduled at the casino in March appeared postponed or cancelled. A comedy tour stop by Washington comic Jo Koy on March 27 and 28 is still listed as sold out.
The 1970s rock group REO Speedwagon remained on the schedule perform at the casino Friday evening.