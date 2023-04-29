The Prior Lake Players Community Theatre Spring 2023 production of the Disney musical, “Mary Poppins” opened Friday, April 21.

According to a press release from the community theatre, final performances of the show will be April 29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at Twin Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake, 15860 Fish Point Road SE.

