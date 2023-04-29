The Prior Lake Players Community Theatre Spring 2023 production of the Disney musical, “Mary Poppins” opened Friday, April 21.
According to a press release from the community theatre, final performances of the show will be April 29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at Twin Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake, 15860 Fish Point Road SE.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors (age 60+) and are available through the Prior Lake Players’ website, plplayers.org/tickets. All tickets are reserved seating.
According to the press release, the “Mary Poppins” cast and crew features more than 70 local actors, singers, dancers and musicians volunteering their time and talents to produce this show. “Mary Poppins” is the classic tale of a magical British nanny who has a profound effect on every family she visits. The musical features such well-known songs as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”