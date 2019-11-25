REO Speedwagon will perform at the Mystic Showroom in 2020, according to a news release from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.
The rock band will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Formed in the late 1960s and fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, not a year has gone by in the band's history without REO Speedwagon performing live, the release said.
The band's best-selling album "Hi Indefinitely," released in 1980, featured the singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On The Run." The album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot. Other popular songs by REO Speedwagon include "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Keep The Fire Burnin'" and "That Ain't Love."
Tickets go on sale Nov. 29 and start at $45. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.