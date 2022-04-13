Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are set to rock the Mystic Showroom at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
Along with Starr, the supergroup consists of Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men at Work), Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Edgar Winter.
Throughout his career, Ringo Starr has received nine Grammy Awards. He has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a Beatle and solo artist.
Tickets to see Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in the Mystic Showroom will be available April 15 starting at $89. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit MysticLake.com for more details.