The rock group Styx will headline the first night of Prior Lake's 2020 Lakefront Music Fest, the Prior Lake Rotary Club announced Wednesday.
Styx came to prominence in the 1970s, putting out such well-known songs as "Come Sail Away," "Lady" and "Mr. Roboto." Members include guitarist and singer James Vincent Young and bassist Chuck Panozzo.
The group's latest album, "The Mission," was released in 2017. They'll take the stage at Lakefront Park on Friday, July 10. The Rotary Club also announced Wednesday that the band 38 Special will play before Styx that night.
This week's announcement means most of the 2020 festival's lineup is public. Country group Lady Antebellum will headline the second night on July 11 following Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie's performances.
The 10-year-old festival draws tens of thousands of attendees from around the region and is a major fundraiser for the Prior Lake service club's charitable donations, which totaled almost $200,000 this past year. Several tens of thousands of those dollars go to volunteer groups that help at the festival.
Tickets and more information for next year are available at lakefrontmusicfest.com.