The award-winning country music duo Sugarland will perform outdoors at Mystic Lake on Friday, July 3, at 8 p.m., as part of their “There Goes the Neighborhood Tour 2020” with special guest Tenille Townes. This is the first show to be announced in Mystic Lake’s Outdoor Summer Concert Series this year, according to a news release from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.
Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are known for their authentic sound and emotive songwriting, making Sugarland ubiquitous with country music duos, the release said. The concert will honor their critically acclaimed sixth studio album “Bigger,” which was released in 2018 and features the hit single “Still the Same.” Other popular songs by Sugarland include “All I Want to Do,” “Baby Girl,” “Stay,” “Stuck Like Glue” and “Want To.”
Tickets to see Sugarland with special guest Tenille Townes at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3, outdoors at Mystic Lake were available as of Feb. 21 and start at $65. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.