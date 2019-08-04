Do you love discussing good books and making new friends? Join a book club at your local library!
The Prior Lake Library Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Library, and the next meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The group will read and discuss a different book selection each month. New members are welcome. Stop in at the Prior Lake Library to check out or reserve a copy of the current month's selection: "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate.
Prior Lake Library is located at 16210 Eagle Creek Ave. SE, Prior Lake.