Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest has completed it’s lineup with a staple in country music, Tyler Hubbard and Kentucky rockers, Black Stone Cherry.
Hubbard will be on stage Saturday, July 15, before headliner, Darius Rucker and Black Stone Cherry will be opening on Friday, July 14, before REO Speedwagon and headliner, Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Tyler Hubbard's name and voice are very familiar on country music radio. He's accumulated 20 No. 1 hits with songs now woven into the fabric of pop culture. Hubbard cruised into country music a decade ago as the lead singer of multi-platinum selling duo Florida Georgia Line.
Black Stone Cherry employ a fiery yet rootsy mix of hard rock and post-grunge/heavy metal that invokes names like Stone Sour, Theory of a Deadman, Buckcherry and Shinedown. Coincidently, in 2013, the Florida Georgia Line covered the band's "Stay" and hit the number one spot on the country chart.
General admission is $65 per night or $80 for the weekend (through May 31, 2023, or until sold out). Pit passes are $100 per night. Limited availability. VIP tickets are $225 per night and in limited supply. VIP purchasers must be 21-years-old.