Tyler Hubbard

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will complete next year's Lakefront Music Festival lineup by the Prior Lake Rotary along with Black Stone Cherry. 

 Photo courtesy of Lakefront Music Festival

Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest has completed it’s lineup with a staple in country music, Tyler Hubbard and Kentucky rockers, Black Stone Cherry.

Hubbard will be on stage Saturday, July 15, before headliner, Darius Rucker and Black Stone Cherry will be opening on Friday, July 14, before REO Speedwagon and headliner, Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Tags

Events