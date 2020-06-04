Sugarland

Sugarland will perform at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in an outdoor concert July 3.

The award-winning country music duo Sugarland will no longer perform outdoors at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Friday, July 3, at 8 p.m., Mystic Lake announced June 4.

The show was the first to be announced in Mystic Lake’s Outdoor Summer Concert Series this year, according to a previous news release.

Ticket refunds are available at ticketholders' original point of purchase, according to the hotel's website. For those bought from the Mystic Box Office, customers can call 952-496-6563 or email boxoffice@mysticlake.com.

