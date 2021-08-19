The restful waters of the south metro's Cleary Lake draws beach-goers and paddlers of all ages during the warm days of late summer.
Clearly Lake, the crown jewel of the Cleary Lake Regional Park in Prior Lake, offers 137 acres of sparkling water to be explored by canoe, kayak or paddle board.
No motors are allowed on Cleary Lake, establishing its reputation as a peaceful to enjoy the outdoors.
In August, Three Rivers Park District announced new guided opportunities to better your skills out on the water on learn more about the lake's history.
Go by canoe
When: Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until noon
What: Experienced paddlers are invited to explore the hidden stories of Clearly Lake while canoeing during a guided history tour on the water. The tour will highlight the geology, natural history and archaeology of the lake.
If you go: Paddling experience is required for the tour (ages 10+) and equipment will be provided. The cost is $10. Reservations are required. To reserve your spot, call 763-559-6700.
Go by kayak
When: Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon
What: Hone your kayaking skills with an opportunity to learn kayaking safety and proper paddling technique.
If you go: The cost of participation is $20 and the class is open to ages 8+. A 20% discount is offered for groups of four or more. Reservations are required. To reserve your spot, call 763-559-6700.
Rental hours
Clearly Lake Regional Park is open for individual rentals of canoes, kayaks and paddleboards all season long from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Rentals are available from noon until 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekends.