Several local restaurants will offer free meals to support families during Minnesota's state-wide public school closure, they announced over the weekend.
Local businesses are also partnering with food shelves and faith organizations to help distribute food and meals to families and seniors.
Here's a list of some businesses around Scott County offering meal support:
Whiskey Inferno
14425 State Highway 13, Savage
Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage announced Sunday it'll provide free boxed lunches during regular business hours to families in need starting Tuesday.
Anyone looking to pick up a meal can call 952-855-4665, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. Boxed meals will include a choice of sandwich, fruit cup, chips, cookie and milk.
The restaurant will also be a collection site for a local food shelf for the next few weeks.
El Loro
4749 East Highway 13, Savage
El Loro in Savage will offer free kid's lunches at their location in downtown Savage.
Wild Ruffle
16186 Main Avenue Southeast, Prior Lake
The Wild Ruffle boutique announced it'll serve as a drop-off site for non-perishable foods.
The shop will partner with the Reaching Our Community's Kids (ROCK) organization to deliver food to those in need.
VIVO Kitchen
VIVO Kitchen in Apple Valley, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville and other groups will begin delivering meals to isolated, at-risk seniors starting Tuesday, March 17, the restaurant announced on Facebook.
For more information, the restaurant asked the public to email community@vivomn.com.
Granite City
3330 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan
Granite City Food & Brewery will offer a free lunch to children with no additional purchase necessary. The lunch includes a turkey sandwich, chips and applesauce.
Those looking for a lunch just need to ask for a manager once at the restaurant.