For Cheryle Gannaway of Prior Lake, there really was no way of maintaining the grass on hill on the side of her home. The grass was becoming the "pet" she didn't want — taking a lot of time and money to upkeep and feed.
"It was always in horrible shape," Gannaway said. "It was always brown and you couldn't water it because the water ran right down the hill and into the creek. We were just feeding the creek from our sprinklers."
When Gannaway reached out to a family friend about the issue, they quickly produced a solution: put in a rain garden. Last summer they took his advice and added 1,000 square feet of rain garden to their backyard.
The Gannaways are part of a growing group of homeowners that are turning to the low maintenance garden style to support natural flora and fauna and meet their backyard needs.
Rain gardens are bowl or saucer shaped depressions planted with native plants with deep root systems. The gardens are designed to suck up excess water from wet spots or runoff from rooftops, sidewalks, driveways or other hard surfaces over the course of 48 hours said Scott Soil and Water Conservation District Natural Resource Specialist Meghan Darley.
"They're important because they help reduce water loading into our stormwater system and reduce phosphorous into our stormwater system," Darley said.
High phosphorus levels in lakes can lead to algae blooms that reduce water clarity, decrease the water quality and suffocate fish and other aquatic life.
"(Rain gardens) are how to keep our natural resources natural," Gannaway said. "They're how keep our rivers clear and not smelly in the spring from all the lawn fertilizer we used last fall."
The gardens require very limited maintenance — not much more than occasional weeding — once they've been installed.
"I call them gateway conservation projects," Darley said. "Anyone can do them and it's kind of like the first step to making a change on your property."
Amy Tebbe of Prior Lake said the hardest part of installing her two rain gardens in 2018 was the installation. Even without much prior knowledge about the rain gardens, she said it was a low fuss project.
"Probably the hardest part I think was preparing the ground," Tebbe said. "Other than the actual work of putting it in, the county makes it easy."
Both Gannaway and Tebbe consulted with Darley to plan and design their garden. Darley visited their homes during a site visit to give them personalized advice on the best location for a rain garden and plants to use for the sun and water conditions at their properties. Both women said working with the Scott SWCD made adding a rain garden to their homes a breeze.
Thanks to local grants from soil and water agencies, the low maintenance project comes with low costs to boot.
Scott SWCD offers an incentive program for residents fo $250 for every 150 square feet of garden installed, Darley said. The maximum return is $750. To receive that funding, residents need to submit a project plant and cost estimate to the SWCD prior to installation and then copies of supply receipts after the garden is installed.
"We've found that's pretty comparable to the cost of the garden," Darley said.
Carver County SWCD will cover 75% of the construction cost of a rain garden, up to $5,000. To receive that reimbursement residents must submit a signed application form, sketch of the project and line item budget to the SWCD staff prior to garden installation.
Gannaway said she couldn't be happier with her decision. She's looking forward to enjoying the entirety of her yard this summer.
"We still get to have a great looking yard year-round," she said. "In August, when it gets hot and everyone can't water their yard, our yard still looks great."