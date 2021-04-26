A fundraising event this month will raise money for additional court amenities at Prior Lake's new pickleball courts, the Prior Lake Pickeball Club announced.
The Beer & Burger Bash will be held at the Prior Lake VFW from 4-7 p.m. on May 15. A burger, fries and all you can drink beer will be sold for $20, or $10 without the beer. Cash is preferred.
Jackie Alinder, a volunteer with pickleball club, said proceeds will go towards their goal of funding additional court amenities such as benches, greenery, shaded areas and lighting.
With community support, the eight courts planned for Spring Lake Park will become a destination for tournaments and other large events, Alinder said.
The Prior Lake Pickleballers organization will hold its annual meeting at Lakefront Courts on May 8 at 10 a.m. unless rain permits the meeting be rescheduled to May 22.
The agenda will include an update on the new courts and the club's fundraising efforts.