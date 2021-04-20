Students across Minnesota staged a walkout Monday in protest of racial injustices.
Hundreds of students from Prior Lake and Burnsville high schools were among those who participated.
"It was an emotional yet empowering experience to see my classmates come together during such tough times," said Prior Lake High School senior Nana Sam-Brew.
Sam-Brew co-organized the Prior Lake High School protest along with students Allie Chede, Sophia Nelson and Lily Dodge.
Burnsville High School Principal Dave Helke said school administration worked with student leaders to make sure everyone had a safe and positive experience, and families were notified about the potential walkout before the event took place.