One day before International Overdose Awareness Day, the Chris Wivholm Foundation will host a golf, dinner and silent auction fundraiser at the Wilds Golf Course in Prior Lake.
The 18-hole event begins at noon Aug. 30 with a shotgun start. A 5 p.m. dinner follows with presentations by Dr. Mark Thomas, director of the medical discovery team on addiction at the University of Minnesota and State Sen. Chris Eaton speaking on Minnesota's opioid crisis.
The nonprofit foundation, created by Elina Curran, is dedicated to her son Chris Wivholm, who died of a drug overdose at age 21. Curran said Wivholm's struggles with addiction began when he received a prescription for opioids after he had his wisdom teeth removed in high school.
All money is donated to a scholarship created in Wivholm's name at Eden Prairie High School (where he graduated in 2015) and to a collaborative research program discovering new treatment options for opioid use disorder being conducted at the University of Minnesota. This research examines how addictive drugs alter the brain and how these changes can lead to compulsive drug use. Dr. Thomas’ lab is focusing on ways to disrupt addiction relapse.