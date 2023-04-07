As Minnesota lawmakers convened back at the capitol for the 2023 legislative session earlier this year, state Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, and Rep. Ben Bakeberg, R-Jordan, provided an overview of some of the budget pieces and bills affecting the Scott County at the latest Prior Lake city council meeting on Monday, April 3.
Pratt spoke about the financial aspect of the senate session while Bakeberg touched on education.
Pratt said the session is about halfway done and will run through May 22.
“The legislative session is about two-thirds done and we’re heading into the final stretch,” Pratt said. “This is our budget year, this is where we set the tax and spending plans for the biennial budget period that ends June 2025.”
Pratt said the state has a $17.5 billion budget surplus which is largely unchanged from the November economic forecast.
“The forecast shows that we’ll finish this fiscal year of June 30 with a $12.5 billion surplus,” Pratt said. “But we’ll also show a structural or ongoing surplus meaning that we expect the surplus to grow about $5 billion to $6 billion over the next two years and depending on how you do the math, that’s about $17.5 billion to $19 billion.”
Despite the record surplus, Pratt said bills making their way through the legislative process also include $3 billion in new taxes.
“There’s a possibility of a $1.3 billion metro-wide sales tax for transit and housing and a proposed 75-cent delivery tax that I know has been getting a lot of press lately,” Pratt said. “In addition, we’re not quite sure where we’re going with the ability to eliminate the social security income tax. We’re one of 11 states that continues to tax social security benefits. I know a lot of the residents I talk to, particularly those that have been living in the community for over 50 years, that’s an important issue for them.”
In addition, Pratt said there’s a proposal to increase payroll taxes by $1.5 billion each year to pay for a state-run paid family medical leave program.
“It’s also estimated that the cost will be about $100 million to our cities, counties and our school districts,” Pratt said. “That cost will have to be passed down to our local taxpayers.”
Local issuesPratt said one issue impacting Scott County specifically is the Hwy 169/282 interchange that is making its way through the legislature.
According to Scott County, the county has been working with the City of Jordan and Minnesota Department of Transportation on preliminary design and environmental documentation for a future interchange at Highways 169/282 and County Road 9. Future improvements will be needed to address safety and operations at the intersection. Construction is scheduled to begin in winter 2024 and will serve the community of Jordan.
“As members of the U.S. 169 Corridor Coalition, we’re working hard to get upgrades on the 169/282 interchange along with some additional interchanges along that stretch,” Pratt said. “That’s really key for the economic vitality of Scott County as a whole.”
Also during the meeting, Bakeberg discussed the omnibus K-12 education finance and policy bill that proposes $2.2 billion in new spending on schools and recently went through the House Education Finance Committee.
“Just from a context, $2.2 billion is the target within the omnibus bill. So, basically what that does it takes all of the bills that we heard in education policy and education finance and puts them into one giant bill,” Bakeberg said. “We’ve heard a lot over this session from school districts. We’ve really tried to communicate with (Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Superintendent Michael) Thomas and other leaders across Minnesota to get their feedback. There’s excitement but there’s also concerns because with the surplus, there will be historical investments into education but there’s also concern about what comes along side of that.”
Bakeberg said he thinks it’s also important for people to understand that within that $2.2 billion target, the universal school meals was already passed and that was not included in that target.
“When a school district such as Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools is working with that, the universal schools is not part of that budget,” he said. “There’s been questions about that because there’s been people that rightfully assume that schools will be able to use, but that’s a dedicated fund just to food service.”