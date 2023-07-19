City Hall Prior Lake

Prior Lake City Hall, 4646 Dakota St SE, Prior Lake.

 File photo by Jacqueline Devine/Southwest News Media

While possession and use of recreational cannabis will become legal in Prior Lake next month, the city government made moves this week to restrict business opportunities.

The Prior Lake City Council voted unanimously to prohibit the operation of cannabis businesses in the city at its regular meeting Monday night. The city also voted unanimously unanimous to require the sale of THC or low-dose edibles to be licensed by the city.

Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.

