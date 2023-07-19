While possession and use of recreational cannabis will become legal in Prior Lake next month, the city government made moves this week to restrict business opportunities.
The Prior Lake City Council voted unanimously to prohibit the operation of cannabis businesses in the city at its regular meeting Monday night. The city also voted unanimously unanimous to require the sale of THC or low-dose edibles to be licensed by the city.
According to a press release from the city, the vote means Prior Lake has a moratorium for anybody pursuing the establishment of a cannabis business in the city until Jan. 1, 2025, which is the maximum timeframe allowed under current state law.
According to the city, starting Aug. 1, those 21 and older will be allowed to possess or transport in public up to two ounces of marijuana, eight grams of cannabis concentrate and edible cannabis products containing up to 800 milligrams (about the weight of a small paper clip) of THC. They can also possess up to two pounds of marijuana in their homes. Additionally, an individual will be able to grow up to eight plants, with no more than four being mature and flowering at the same time. Plants may be grown indoors or outdoors, but they must be kept in an enclosed, locked space that is not open to public view.
During the meeting, city manager Jason Wedel briefed council members on the latest state legislative session that ended in May.
Wedel said this moratorium differs than the one that was put in place last year in which the state legalized the use of the low-dose, hemp-derived THC products.
“The city council placed a moratorium on the sale of those products within the city,” Wedel said. “That moratorium expires at the end of this month. This moratorium is related to the adult use recreational use marijuana products. The new state law requires that cities allow up to one retail dispensary per 12,500 population.”
Wedel said based on the population of Prior Lake, the new state law would technically have to allow up to two retail establishments within the city.
“We do have some authority as the city to regulate where they can be located from a zoning and land use perspective,” Wedel said. “But ultimately, the licensing for these products would not come through the city, it would go through the state.”
Wedel explained that the state is currently in the process of establishing an Office of Cannabis Management to regulate and license the sale of cannabis.
“The Office of Cannabis Management will license these retailers and then the city will have to confirm where they’re being proposed fits within our guidance, so that’s really the basis why staff is recommending the approval of the moratorium which would be until Jan. 1 of 2025,” Wedel said. “It’s going to take that long for the state to create this new office. Between now and then, there is not going to be an entity to license those products, so there’s time needed for that.”
Some city council members, including Zach Braid and Kevin Burkart, expressed their frustrations that cities like Prior Lake are now burdened with the costs of regulations and licensing of cannabis without any extra funding from the state.
“Regardless of which side of the issue you’re on as it pertains to cannabis, the manner in which the state has rolled this out is rushed and unplanned for both markets and municipalities,” Braid said. “The office won’t even be set up for another year and a half, leading counties and municipalities to spend tax payer dollars to craft ordinances that will be overwritten once the state office of cannabis is established.”
City council unanimously passed one of these ordinances at its July 17 meeting prohibiting the use of cannabis in public to include smoking, vaping and edibles. Use of cannabis in public will be a petty misdemeanor, the maximum penalty allowed under state statute.
“This is a two-page ordinance that cost us thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees,” Burkart said. “This is just the beginning of the unfunded mandates from the state related to this, I would encourage staff to take notes as what these costs are moving forward.”
Burkart added that although he is in favor of decriminalizing cannabis and getting, he is not in favor of legalizing it in fear of state government taking over local municipalities.
“It puts us in a very difficult situation. I am in favor of decriminalizing cannabis, I’m in favor of expunging records and getting non-violent drug offenders out of our prisons. I’m not in favor of legalizing it, creating a sizeable additional revenue stream for government to rely on,” Burkart said. “This is big government, it is central planning, it is a preemptive takeover of municipal governance and we as a community have been stripped of our local authority.”