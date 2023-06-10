The Prior Lake City Council unanimously approved a minor amendment to the Preserve of Jeffers Pond planned unit development and approved a resolution approving the final plat for Jeffers Pond Ninth Addition at its latest council meeting on Monday, June 5.
The Preserve at Jeffers Pond is a 197-unit, four-story, market-rate rental development that will be located in the northwest section of the Jeffers Pond community.
According to Casey McCabe, community development director for the city, construction for the new rental development is set to take place this summer and be completed by fall 2024.
During the meeting, McCabe provided a brief history of the project that broke ground 18 years ago.
“The original development plan was approved in 2005. All of the residential phases for the single family detached/attached homes have been developed as well as one commercial project plus the elementary school and the fire station,” McCabe said. “Three out lots remain undeveloped.”
McCabe said the major amendment that was approved by the city council in 2022 allowed for the construction of a four-story, 197-unit, market-rate apartment building that has since been sold to Chase Real Estate Inc. who are proposing a very similar project including a few minor revisions.
The Preserve at Jeffers Pond will include similar high quality materials, interiors, finishings and amenities as other Chase Real Estate projects throughout the metro including an outdoor pool, club room, wine cellar, gym, yoga studio and a family dining lounge.
According to McCabe, primary modifications from the previously approved plan are a decrease in the building footprint, increased surface parking and removal of first floor covered parking, increase in underground parking and removal of a portion of the northeast section of the building.
McCabe also said the residential density is proposed not to change and will remain 197 units with a total of 240 bedrooms. The leasable floor area will also not increase and the impervious surface will actually be decreased from 102,231 square feet to 99,694 square feet. He said the building footprint is also being reduced from 55,541 square feet to 50,930 square feet.
In addition, the building height is also being reduced from 45’9 to 44’1 and the peak height is being reduced from 49’3 to 46’7.
Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.