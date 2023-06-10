The Prior Lake City Council unanimously approved a minor amendment to the Preserve of Jeffers Pond planned unit development and approved a resolution approving the final plat for Jeffers Pond Ninth Addition at its latest council meeting on Monday, June 5.

The Preserve at Jeffers Pond is a 197-unit, four-story, market-rate rental development that will be located in the northwest section of the Jeffers Pond community.

Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.

