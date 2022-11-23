The Prior Lake City Council was met with pushback from several residents during a public forum regarding a reentry home in Prior Lake that is currently being renovated to accommodate formerly incarcerated people as they reintegrate into society.

According to previous reporting, last year, Scott County, in partnership with Damascus Way, opened up a reentry home in Shakopee as a way to reduce recidivism and to tackle homelessness for those who previously had a Scott County residence prior to incarceration.

