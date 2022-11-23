The Prior Lake City Council was met with pushback from several residents during a public forum regarding a reentry home in Prior Lake that is currently being renovated to accommodate formerly incarcerated people as they reintegrate into society.
According to previous reporting, last year, Scott County, in partnership with Damascus Way, opened up a reentry home in Shakopee as a way to reduce recidivism and to tackle homelessness for those who previously had a Scott County residence prior to incarceration.
Molly Bruner, Community Corrections Director for Scott County, said Scott County was awarded a five year grant through the Department of Corrections for $70,000 a year for the services Damascus provides. An additional $130,000 per year in American Rescue Plan Act funds were approved by the Scott County commissioners. About $90,000 will be needed to renovate the Prior Lake home. Bruner said it will be paid for with ARPA funds. The Prior Lake home will be the second of the two homes being funded through the grant funds, according to a previous report.
During the council’s latest meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, Scott Hendrickson said he resides across the street from the proposed reentry home located at 6121 140th St. NE in Prior Lake, and is concerned for his neighbors for several reasons.
“We have lived there for 28 years and raised our family there. The neighborhood is peaceful, stable and family-oriented. My wife and I debated options for relocating when we retire some day but we made the conscious decision to stay at our Prior Lake home and did a major renovation last year because it was going to be our forever home,” Hendrickson told council members. “The thought of this reentry house next to our forever home has added significant stress to our lives. If it becomes a reentry home I believe we will see increase crime, homeowners will add security measures and arm themselves to protect their families and good families and neighbor’s will move away, and I also expect the property values to go down.”
Mike Picka, another resident of Prior Lake, reiterated what most residents shared about their concerns with the location of the proposed reentry home.
“We’ve lived in Prior Lake for two years and love living here. The neighbors, neighborhood, lifestyle and just the nice sense of safety and security in the community is what drew us here,” Picka said. “We’re located just a few houses from the ex-convict reentry home. Needless to say, the things we’ve been looking for in a home that we worked so hard for has been replaced by a giant pit in our stomachs along with a feeling of anxiety, stress and a sense of betrayal. I’m all for helping families but I can’t get on board with this directly across the street from a playground and bus stop and multiple home daycares.”
Jason Wedel, Prior Lake city manager, said the city is working closely with Scott County and monitoring the proposal every step of the way.
“We do hear you and we do hear your concerns. Myself, and a number of the other commenters, did attend the meeting a couple weeks ago with the county that they held at the library,” Wedel said. “We are invested in this and we are taking this extremely seriously and we’re trying to understand it with the best of our ability. Just know that we are working behind the scenes and researching from a legal aspect on what we can and cannot do as a city.”
City commissioners added that they felt a lack of transparency on the issue and said Scott County will be holding a work session some time in December to discuss the topic further.