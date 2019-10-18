Scott County’s Veterans Court is set to help almost 70 former service members over the next four years thanks to a federal grant of $500,000 and $166,660 from Scott County, the court’s team said.
“We are way past due to do something for our veterans,” District Judge Christian Wilton told the county board Tuesday.”To me this is the least we can do for the people that have done so much for us.”
The money will cover hiring a dedicated probation officer and court coordinator, training for court employees and substance screening and monitoring for participants. The program caps participation at 20 veterans at one time.
The alternative justice program helps veterans avoid jail and prison sentences on the condition that they work on the root causes of their criminal behavior, which are often issues with addiction and mental health.
The Veterans Court started on a trial basis in November 2018 following the success of the county’s drug treatment court and a growing regional move towards veterans-specific criminal justice programs.
County Law Clerk Allen Andersen said the docket quickly filled with veterans willing to give the program a chance. Since November, the program has worked with 17 participants facing charges ranging from misdemeanors to felonies and including driving while intoxicated, domestic assault, controlled substance possession and property crimes.
Andersen and Wilton said veterans were an invisible but substantial part of the group of people that come into the court system every day. The Veterans Court has made that fact more obvious.
“Veteran involvement in the criminal justice system has become an epidemic in our society,” Andersen said.
Commissioner Michael Beard said service members in his own family had struggled with finding their way and readjusting to civilian life following their service.
“Know that they mean well, they’re committed to their country and their constitution, but there’s something going on in their soul,” Beard said, his voice wavering as he spoke. “I think they need extra help figuring it out and getting their feet back on the ground.”