When thinking of America’s favorite past time, hot dogs, ice-cold beer and rooting for your favorite player comes to mind. Well, now you can add goat yoga to the list, thanks to the St. Paul Saints, which will feature Game-Day Goat Yoga presented by Gray Hobby Farm located in Prior Lake at their Sunday, July 18 baseball game.
The quirky yoga experience will be part of a special promotion package which can be purchased separately from individual game tickets. The $25 package includes an outfield reserved ticket, a 30-minute session of goat yoga and a free yoga mat. Sessions will be lead by certified yoga instructors and the event will take place at CHS Field on the lawn within the concourse in downtown St. Paul.
Rob Gray, who owns Gray Hobby Farm along with his wife, Mary, said they are very excited to showcase their goats and share their farm with the public.
“They (St. Paul Saints Baseball Club) reached out to us one day and asked if we would consider coming there and at first I thought, ‘wow, that’s a stadium filled with thousands of people,’” Gray said. “We talked about the logistics of it and we figured it would work and we went there and did a walk through. They have a nice grassy area and we’re really excited about it. It will be a great way to get in touch with a lot more people and they’ll put us on the big screen.”
Why goat yoga?Gray said he and wife started the small hobby farm over 20 years ago that produces organic eggs, produce such as heirloom tomatoes and raspberries and is home to several animals including chickens, ducks, turkeys and, of course, goats. The Grays also sell high-quality products including goat milk soap, soap scents and organic feed.
Gray began looking into goat yoga about three years ago after he left his corporate job as a manager at Life Time Fitness and decided to make his farm a full-time business.
“When I left Life Time Fitness a bunch of yoga instructors started talking to me about goat yoga. Prior to that, we were just using our goats to breed and milk,” Gray said. “My wife loved the idea and I thought it was kind of weird at first but then I started researching it and I saw other states doing it and it seemed to be successful. Goats are the absolute most loving animals around, they just love human interaction, so it was an easy decision for us. Everyone that comes to our farm loves our goats so we decided to share them in more public format.”
After attending a Saints game himself, Gray said he felt even more thrilled at the idea of partnering with the sports organization which is now a Triple-A East affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
“The Saints have so many fun activities, this will fit right in. We’ve never done anything on this large a scale before,” he said. “We’ve been asked to do smaller private functions but this is the biggest organization that we’ve dealt with.”
Gray also said goat yoga is always a huge hit with customers.
“Everyone gets so happy. They get into the yoga area and it’s just laughter the minute they get down on the ground and the goats stand on their back,” said Gray. “They just start laughing and that takes about 30 seconds, people just love it.”
You’ve just
goatta try itKailyn Johnson, social media intern for the St. Paul Saints Baseball Club, said it’s part of the Saints’ brand to think outside of the box and do things that are unique. She said it was her idea to offer goat yoga at the baseball game.
“Goat yoga just seemed to really fit in with that idea. We’ve never done anything like that at the ballpark and I don’t think I’ve ever heard of any other place doing that either,” said Johnson. “One of the things that people come for the Saints games is the fun. Having something new like this, is I think something appealing to our fans. It just sounded like something fun our fans would participate in.”
Johnson said she is hopeful to work with Gray Hobby Farm in the future for more goat yoga nights at the ball park.
“Rob has been great to work with. He’s flexible and really wanting to do this. I think this is something we’d do in the future,” Johnson said. “When I started doing some research on different areas that do goat yoga, his seemed like a really great organization to partner with. It’s a smaller hobby farm, so being able to support that is great.”
Offering goat yoga will be a great way to bring fans back to the stands after a year of not being able to get together due to the pandemic, Johnson said.
“One of the things we’ve been working really hard on is trying to find different ways to get back to the ball park,” she said. “Fans miss getting together with their friends and family, so getting people back together is something that’s really important to us.”
Gray encourages spectators to come out and watch and ask questions.
“I want people to know we love what we do, we’re passionate and we love sharing with the people,” he said. “Above all else, we love our animals. They’re pets to us and they’re loved by the people that come here.”