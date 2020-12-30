The previous year has been one unlike any other. The start and continuation of the pandemic within the last 12 months has defined 2020 by the coronavirus and the unprecedented times that came along with it.
Alongside the articles on how Prior Lake adapted to the year’s consistent theme of change were updates on city projects and decisions as well as the heartwarming and humorous stories of its residents.
The following are snippets from a selection of 2020’s most notable or memorable news articles:
March 2020
March marks start of new normal
Life changed abruptly in the spring of 2020, when coronavirus cases began to climb across the nation. In March, the first case of COVID-19 in Scott County, a Prior Lake man over the age of 50, was confirmed by the Scott County Public Health Department.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz implemented his first round of coronavirus related restrictions throughout the state which included what was believed to be a temporary shutdown of school districts, but was really the end of in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Restaurants and other small businesses also shut their doors completely or adapted to the new normal by offering curbside pickup and takeout orders. Among those to shut their doors was the county’s largest employer, Mystic Lake Casino.
A city-wide state of emergency was also declared by the Prior Lake City Council in response to the pandemic.
April 2020
Record number of Minnesotans apply for unemployment
The pandemic has left no one unaffected and when state restrictions closed restaurants and businesses many were left wondering when they’d see family again, where their next meal would come from and when they would receive another paycheck.
As a result, the Minnesota Employment and Economic Development office saw a record number of applicants.
In just three weeks, more Minnesotans filed for unemployment than in the entirety of 2019. The almost 400,000 applicants were more than the program had received in its 85 years and around 11,000 of them came from Scott County.
Food and beverage and retail workers made up the largest majority of applicants while emergency workers were those least affected.
May 2020
PLHS seniors celebrate graduation with drive-by, virtual ceremonies
The Class of 2020 completed the remainder of their high school education virtually due to the pandemic and instead of turning their tassels besides their classmates in May, their graduation ceremony looked a little different.
Seniors were greeted with honks, waves and cheers as they drove by and stepped out of their vehicles to pick up their diploma and get their graduation photo snapped car-side.
"It's still kind of weird," PLHS 2020 graduate Madison Lance said. "I was hoping to get a chance to say goodbye to all my teachers and all my classmates and I wasn't able to do that. But I do still have that sense of accomplishment with finishing high school and graduating.”
June 2020
Local law enforcement condemn officers in death of George Floyd
George Floyd, an unarmed Minneapolis man, died in police custody on May 25. Riots, marches, protests and a call for an end to police brutality took place throughout the country in the following days.
Shortly after Floyd's death, local law enforcement condemned the actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved. Prior Lake Police Chief Steve Frazer said such actions would never be taken by the Prior Lake Police Department, noting that city officers are continually educated on implicit bias.
“You can’t be in modern law enforcement and not be talking about these issues. We are here to serve. We can’t forget that," Frazer said. "I get the pain, I get the frustration,” Frazer said. “There is no reason George Floyd should be dead.”
July 2020
Credit River Township advances plan to become a city
On July, 10 the Credit River Township Board voted to petition state authorities to begin the formal process of turning Credit River from a township to a city.
“You either control your future or someone is going to control it for you and that’s our case in Credit River,” Town Chairman Chris Kostik said of the decision to move forward with incorporation. “If we don’t control our future, there will be another municipality that will. We need to make sure that we’re on our path to control it and keep Credit River, Credit River.”
An incorporation hearing was held by the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings in November and in the spring of 2021, a judge will make a final determination on the future of Credit River.
August 2020
Prior Lake-Savage teachers assemble to ask for later start date
As the start of the 2020-21 academic year approached and kids were to return to school in a hybrid learning model, the teachers of the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District met in the District Services Center parking lot, signs in tow, to ask the school board to prolong the start of the school year due to the pandemic.
Teachers felt unprepared to begin a school year like never before and the board ultimately decided to prolong the official start date and have students begin the school year on a staggered schedule over the course of a few days.
September 2020
Meet Peeps: The goose providing companionship to a Prior Lake family during the pandemic
Ron Hendrickson purchased Peeps the goose for his son to care for during the extra time at home and he quickly became a part of the family and a bit of a local celeb.
Having a goose as a companion isn’t exactly ordinary and Peeps is no average goose. He plays with flip flops, eats Dairy Queen Dilly Bars and instead of going on walks, Peeps flies three times a day. Hendrickson drives a four wheeler on his property or a jet ski or boat on Prior Lake and Peeps flies right beside him.
Peeps has snuck to the beach to meet the citizens of Prior Lake, flown in the boat parade, gone paddle boarding and brought joy to the Hendrickson's and community.
“It was meant to be,” Hendrickson said. “God picked us to have a little goose to share with a bunch of people and get everybody through the pandemic.”
October 2020
Motorcycling with Jason Momoa
Prior Lake also had a celebrity visit in 2020 when Jason Momoa shot a Harley Davidson ad campaign on the Baas’ family’s property.
Momoa and his film crew spent five days filming “United We Will Ride,” which focuses on overcoming the challenges of the pandemic through riding. The series of videos are Momoa’s “articulation of finding new roads, rediscovering old ones and always enjoying the journey,” the Harley Davidson website states.
Momoa may even return to Prior Lake in roughly three years to return a particularly special bike to the Baas family.
November 2020
Plans for redevelopment street reconstruction in downtown Prior Lake resume
After the pandemic paused plans for a downtown Prior Lake construction project this summer, city staff and involved developers have tentatively rescheduled the first phase of construction for 2021.
The project includes constructing a new two-story VFW Hall just south in the municipal parking lot at the northwest corner of the Pleasant and Main intersection; constructing a four-story multi-use building along Main and Colorado Street, which will feature apartments and on the first level retail space on Main Avenue; and the full utility replacement and street reconstruction of Colorado Street, Main Avenue and Pleasant Street.
December 2020
Prior Lake City Council considers banning flavored e-cigarette sales
A licensing application for the first tobacco and e-cigarette store in Prior Lake came before the council in December and sparked a larger debate about whether the sale of flavored e-cigarette and tobacco products should be allowed within the city at all.
The tobacco and e-cigarette retail shop has already opened for business, but council's decision has the potential to ban a large portion of the products currently shelved in the store.
A tobacco moratorium was placed and a draft ordinance outlining flavored e-cigarette regulations will be brought before the council at its first meeting of the new year.