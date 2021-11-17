Downtown Shakopee’s Holiday Fest celebration returns Saturday, Dec. 4.
The event takes place from 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. in downtown Shakopee and is presented by the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce.
The celebration includes a winter market in the Lewis Street parking lot, photo opportunities with Santa and a walk-through parade down First Avenue East.
Holiday Fest will cap off the night by lighting the tree in front of River City Centre and presenting a fireworks display.
The CAP Agency is also collecting toys at Holiday Fest for its “Hope for the Holidays” toy distribution program. People can donate new, unwrapped toys at the event.