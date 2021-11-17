Holiday Fest tree (copy)

One of the events at Holiday Fest is lighting the tree in front of River City Centre.

 File photo

Downtown Shakopee’s Holiday Fest celebration returns Saturday, Dec. 4.

The event takes place from 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. in downtown Shakopee and is presented by the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce.

The celebration includes a winter market in the Lewis Street parking lot, photo opportunities with Santa and a walk-through parade down First Avenue East.

Holiday Fest will cap off the night by lighting the tree in front of River City Centre and presenting a fireworks display.

The CAP Agency is also collecting toys at Holiday Fest for its “Hope for the Holidays” toy distribution program. People can donate new, unwrapped toys at the event.

