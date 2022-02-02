The fish may not have been biting well, but that didn’t stop hundreds of anglers and ice fishing enthusiasts from having a good time at the 41st annual Prior Lake Sportsmen’s Club Ice Fishing Contest on Sunday.
Tim Smith, Prior Lake Sportsmen’s Club member and event organizer, said it was great to see such a good turnout on the chilly Jan. 30 afternoon.
“It was very successful. We had a larger-than-normal crowd and it always helps to have nice weather to get those crowds,” said Smith. “It was a little cloudy at first but the sun peeped out and it was comfortable as long as you were dressed warm.”
According to Smith, the Prior Lake Sportsmen’s Club raised over $8,000 during the event which will go toward donations to the Prior Lake High School trap shooting team and the PLHS fishing team as well as scholarships, firearm safety classes, wood duck house building and many other causes related to the promotion of fishing, hunting and the outdoors.
The PLHS trap shooting and fishing teams were both in attendance at the ice fishing contest and raised funds through their own raffles.
“The funds are raised for the Prior Lake Sportsmen’s Club. We’re a nonprofit organization. We make donations to the high school trap shooting team and fishing team and events throughout the year,” said Smith. “During the summer, we partner with an organization that helps people with disabilities and we take them out fishing. We also offer scholarships every year for students that are pursuing different outdoor environmental pursuits.”
Smith said the fish caught during the contest were on the smaller side and said it was more about being together as a community.
“Fish weren’t biting that well. So, the largest fish was a half-pound perch,” said Smith. “All the fish caught were pretty small.”
Contest winners
Smith said the official largest fish caught during the contest was a 0.6 pound perch reeled by Mike Voegel who was awarded $50.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), while not typically targeted by sport fish anglers in the summer, yellow perch are highly sought after by ice anglers. Yellow perch have firm, very good tasting flesh that rivals that of their larger cousin, the walleye.
Other winners during the contest included Alan Clemens of Shakopee — who was the big winner in the grand prize drawing and took home a $300 cash prize.
Smith said his favorite part of the event was seeing all the families come together and teaching new generations how to ice fish.
“It’s great that families come out and the fact that people are teaching their children to fish,” he said. “I think that’s one of the things I like best as far as I’m concerned.”
Smith said he looks forward to next year’s contest and hopes it will be just as successful as it was this year. He said for more entertainment, residents can also look forward to the Prior Lake Sportsmen’s Club Banquet which will be held on April 2, in conjunction with the PLHS trap shooting and fishing teams.
The banquet will raise funds for both the sportsmen’s club and the teams. The banquet will be held at the Prior Lake VFW and will feature a steak dinner with all the fixings. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased from members of the Prior Lake Sportsmen’s Club.
For more information visit http://www.plsportsmen.org/index.html