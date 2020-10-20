The Hennepin County Medical Examiner Office released the cause of death for a 30-year-old Burnsville man who died in Minneapolis this July.
Stewart Oscar Lee Jr. died by homicide at 11:43 a.m. on July 20 at maX it Pawn on East Lake Street, according to a press release.
Lee’s death was the result of “probable inhalation of products of combustion and thermal injury from an intentional building fire and the manner of death is homicide,” the release states.
The Minneapolis Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigating agencies.