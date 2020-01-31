Homelessness advocates with Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative on Thursday called on the Legislature to invest $500 million into housing bonds this year, part of an expansive new policy platform.
The announcement came during the collaborative's Congregation Convening at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. The event filled the auditorium with more than 200 Beacon members and featured Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Rep. Michael Howard (DFL-Richfield) and Scott County Commissioner Barb Weckman Brekke as speakers.
"The collaborative is ready to address the root causes of homelessness," Beacon spokesman Dan Gregory said.
Beacon is a collection of more than 100 congregations across the metro dedicated to combating homelessness and growing Minnesota's affordable housing options. The group lobbies legislators, develops and manages housing developments, and houses and supports families experiencing homelessness.
Besides the $500 million in housing bonds, Beacon officials said their agenda includes adding 150 units to a supportive housing program in Scott, Carver and Washington counties and legislation for rent subsidies to low-income Minnesotans.
Under the bill, those with incomes below a certain level would receive a monthly subsidy to keep their personal expenses for rent to 30% of household income, covering whatever's left.
Rep. Howard, who's vice chairman of the Housing Finance and Policy Division in the House, said he would sponsor the bill in the next legislative session, which begins Feb. 11.
"The extent of housing crisis across our state, I think, is the single largest challenge for our state to address in the decades to come," Howard said.
"We know that we can build our way out of this affordable housing crisis, absolutely," he added. "But we need to make sure that people can afford their homes."
Beacon advocates said expanding state funding of home and housing programs to 4% of the current budget would be enough to cover housing stability and "effectively end homelessness." In May, legislators approved a $48.3 billion two-year budget for 2020-2021.
Flanagan said Gov. Tim Walz's administration would request $276 million in housing bonds from the Legislature this session, 2.5 times more than any other request for housing bonds in state history. She nonetheless cheered on Beacon's request to almost double it.
"Keep going," she said.
Flanagan told the crowd that her mother used Section 8 housing vouchers to pay the rent on her childhood home in St. Louis Park.
"I'll probably never meet the people who made those decisions that led to my family having a home," Flanagan said. "But I'll tell you that I think about it all the time as we make decisions about the future of our state."
Brekke said housing support was a tangible issue for her family and many other Scott County families as well. Her brother lives with severe autism and uses government benefits to access housing within group homes. She said she didn't know if people in his situation would have housing without government intervention.
"It should not take changing the laws of our country to make sure that our family members, friends and neighbors have a safe place to live," Brekke said.
Brekke, the county representative for Jordan, New Prague, Shakopee and seven townships, told Beacon congregants that she was at the event as a lifelong county resident and not on behalf of the county board.
Even so, she pledged her support for Prairie Pointe, Beacon's proposed 50-unit supportive housing complex in Shakopee. Beacon officials have said the permanent housing development would offer housing at 30% of resident's household income along with career support, food and child care resources.
They hope to pay for the project with private funding, donations and around $1.5 million from Scott and Carver counties.
Asked whether she would work to help build the political and public will needed to secure the votes for county support, Brekke said yes.
"Everywhere I go, everywhere I look, housing is touted as one of the major challenges in the county," Brekke said. "We don't have enough affordable housing for the people that already live here."
Advocates for Prairie Pointe said they'll likely face the same kind of not-in-my-backyard thinking in Shakopee as they experienced in Hopkins last year.
Beacon members worked for months to fight a very public opposition campaign in Hopkins before eventually receiving City Council approval for Vista 44, a 50-unit supportive housing complex.
"I believe that our community can figure out how to live in solidarity with our friends, neighbors, and stop trying to prevent certain people from joining and living in our neighborhoods," Brekke said.