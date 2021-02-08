At 9 a.m. everyday a group of Prior Lake residents receive the same text.
“Who’s in for pickleball today?”
Roughly a dozen players head to the Lakefront Park tennis courts daily, but before they take out their whiffle balls and start swinging they’ve got to clear the blacktop of whatever the weather has brought in over the last 24 hours.
Trading in their ball caps for beanies and their tennis shoes for boots, the pickleballers arrive at the park with shovels, ice picks, sometimes a snow blower, in hand ready to return the courts to playable conditions. Though pickleball, which is a mashup of tennis and racquetball, isn’t typically played during the winter months, the Prior Lake Pickleballers have turned it into an all-seasons sport.
It’s about dedication and love for the game, said Prior Lake Pickleballers Co-President Brenda Hawkinson. It also provides pickleballers with the camaraderie they’ve been missing due to the pandemic.
“We've gotten to know each other. We do a little social time too. It's a great workout, don't get me wrong, but the friendships that are being made are priceless,” Hawkinson said.
When the snow hit, Hawkinson started playing indoors at the Burnsville YMCA, but for many, playing indoors feels risky due to the pandemic.
Continuing to play outdoors provides players with that social connection that comes with the game while remaining socially distanced in the fresh air, pickleballer Julie Stark said.
“It’s like we're sticking our tongue out at COVID. You may want to keep us outside and not doing anything but we've embraced this winter,” Stark said. “Even the shoveling, as strange as that sounds, that’s been social, clearing it off and working as a team. It’s a mismatched, welcoming, open-armed group.”
Embracing the cold
Playing in colder temperatures on a slightly snowy court has proved to be challenging at times, but it allows players to continue to exercise among others, Hawkinson said.
“It is a different game there's no doubt about it. The ball is frozen. We've had a lot of people break their paddles because they crack. People go home and tape their paddles and come back,” Hawkinson said. “It’s different playing in so many layers too, you’re kind of stiff. But the snow banks have come in handy. If you fall you might fall into a snowbank which is a softer fall.”
The pickleballers try to keep the courts as clean as possible and stay on top of the snow so they can dust off the court and quickly begin playing. With Minnesota weather, however, some days are harder than others. But the work is well worth the reward, Hawkinson said.
“Clearing off the court in itself is exercise number one. If it's your own driveway it seems like work, but when you have to go to the pickleball courts it's fun,” Hawkinson chuckled.
A lot of ice can make the courts unsafe for playing, but snowfall hasn’t really stopped them thus far.
“You'll find us crazies up there anytime. But it's crazy fun,” she said.
New courts
The Prior Lake Pickleballers are awaiting the construction of eight new pickleball courts at Spring Lake Park this June and continuing to play is making the winter feel shorter and the pandemic feel a bit more bearable, Hawkinson said.
The club is still fundraising to add additional amenities to the new courts and Hawkinson is hoping heated courts may just be one of them, so the group can continue their winter fun in the future.
To donate to the Prior Lake Pickleballers or to join in on the games contact Hawkinson at behawkinson@gmail.com or visit the Prior Lake Pickleballers on Facebook.
The club will also be sponsoring a blood drive at the Prior Lake VFW April 15.