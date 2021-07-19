Mike Stout spent his 60th birthday breaking records.
Stout paddled up to Big Sable Lighthouse on Lake Michigan last Tuesday on a lake like glass, no breeze disrupting the cold water. He had departed in a single-person kayak from the opposite side of the Great Lake 13 hours and nine minutes prior.
The trek wasn’t the Prior Lake resident’s first. In fact, it was his fifth, coming in even faster than his last 50-mile expedition. Stout said he's the first person to cross Lake Michigan multiple times in a single season.
When he’s not out on the water, Stout is the president and founder of Tamarack Consulting Group, a marketing firm specializing in branding and business development and working with several Twin Cities nonprofits. He also has two daughters and a seven-year-old granddaughter.
A weekend hobby
Originally from Michigan, Stout has always had a fondness for the Great Lakes.
He picked up kayaking six years ago with the intentions of pursuing a new weekend hobby, taking advantage of the numerous Minnesota lakes and rivers.
For Stout, kayaking’s appeal comes from a combination of being out in nature and the capacity for personal challenge. Kayaking gives him the opportunity to push himself for faster and farther distances and explore new areas in various states.
“It’s amazing, the scenery that you get,” Stout said. “It’s really just incredible beauty.”
As Stout’s kayaking abilities improved, he continued to seek out challenges. Over the course of six seasons, he has paddled 5,500 miles, the distance stretching from Prior Lake to Japan.
The drive to do more led him to cross Lake Michigan five times, three within a single season.
“These are pretty aspirational goals that no one's attempted before, and so it's kind of a personal challenge,” Stout said. “It’s a high priority for me this year to accomplish what I set out to do.”
A close call
In training, Stout paddles 15 hours a day, making the Lake Michigan trek well within routine. He did his first crossing during his first season, coming in at 15.5 hours. Despite the exhaustion, Stout was immediately seeking out a new challenge. He decided to take on Lake Superior.
The 78-mile trip began at the Minnesota-Canadian border and ended in Houghton, Michigan, with an overnight campout at Isle Royale National Park.
Despite words of warning from nearly everyone he told about the journey, Stout finished the trip in three days and two nights. He was met with hypothermia, exhaustion and four-foot-tall waves crashing over his kayak along the way.
Many distance kayakers use outriggers, arms that extend from a kayak to protect paddlers from tipping over while they take a break. Stout does not use any type of assistance, opting for a straight open sea kayak and braving the waters alone, even on a lake as rough as Superior.
“That one, I escaped,” Stout said. “And I swore I would never go on Lake Superior again.”
Stout admits to being a little superstitious in regards to lakes having personalities. He said Lake Superior let him go with a warning to never come back.
“When you’re crossing, you don’t think about calling it quits,” Stout said. “It’s about finishing the journey, completing the job, the challenge. Failure is not an option.”
Inspiring adventure
There’s an element of risk in the sport, but reaching the lake’s center and seeing reflections of the sky in the blue of the water makes it worth it.
“It’s just an incredible feeling that no one’s out here. It’s just you. You pause to think and be grateful for the good health, the opportunity, an amazing life. You look up and talk to your family and thank God for an amazing journey.”
On the water, Stout fuses his love for photography into his trips, uploading images of the scenery to his website to “inspire adventure in others.”
“That’s a big part of the joy: the pleasure of being able to share my experiences,” he said.
The first time Stout crossed Lake Michigan, he celebrated with a meal at Ludington’s Crown & Cork. He detailed his adventure to a waitress, who was so impressed she went to tell the owner of her newest client.
The same waitress recognized Stout after his second trek and greeted him with a new title.
“It’s the Lake Rider,” she said.