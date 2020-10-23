Prior Lake’s Lakefront Park is a place for outdoor recreation year-round. During the warmer months locals head to the park to hit the beach, fish at the pier or walk the trails and once the snow hits children grab their sleds and head for the hill, others get their hockey sticks for pick up games at the two hockey rinks and ice skaters can lace up to glide around the pleasure rink.
This year entry into the warming house set up for those skating at the park will be limited due to the pandemic.
In years prior, Prior Lake Public Works would prepare the Lakefront Park pavilion to be used as a warming house for skaters.
Feedback from residents indicated they wanted to be able to rent the pavilion for weddings, family reunions, graduation parties and other special events during the winter just as they were able to do during the summer, City Manager Jason Wedel said.
Instead of decommissioning the pavilion for the winter, two years ago the city began renting a trailer to use as an on-site warming house and continued to rent out the pavilion.
“We found out it actually worked pretty well. We had a lot of bookings, rented quite a bit throughout the winter and the revenue that the city collected as part of the rentals exceeded the cost of renting that trailer to provide it as a warming house for the hockey rinks so that had been the practice for the last two winters,” Wedel said.
Due to COVID-19 city staff had to determine if they would still rent a trailer, which doesn’t allow for many occupants due to social distancing guidelines, or revert back to using the pavilion.
“(The council) didn't want to go backward and start using the pavilion as a warming house again because they felt like after the last two years the community has gotten used to having that available for rentals, but they also didn’t want to not have a trailer,” Wedel said.
The trailer, which is similar to one you would see on a construction site, will be set up like in years past, but there will be limitations on how many people can occupy it at one time. Wedel estimates roughly only five or so people will be permitted in the trailer at a time.
Hockey teams and larger groups will have to take turns putting on their skates or they can use the seating areas that will still be available right outside of the ice rinks.
“This is the one location in the city of Prior Lake where we have a warming house so (the council) felt that this winter there's still a desire for people to get outside and people want to still skate and they want to still be able to do things and so to have something available they felt it was still necessary.” Wedel said.
The opening of the rinks is dependent upon weather, but the locals can usually start skating around mid-December and go through February.
Visit www.cityofpriorlake.com/news-item.php?id=229 for more information on warming house hours, current updates and a list of other neighborhood park ice rinks maintained by the city.
“We're glad we're able to still provide this particular recreational opportunity for those folks who want to get out and do something during the winter months,” Wedel said.