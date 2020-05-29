When Prior Lake's McKenna Crossing senior living became the site of a coronavirus outbreak earlier this month, the neighboring church and early childhood learning center had to close the doors to their community partner.
The outbreak of COVID-19, which had infected nine residents and four employees as of May 21, led the Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church and River Valley YMCA to close off their series of shared corridors.
“In these circumstances, we have isolated our participants to the YMCA and are controlling all access points,” Senior Vice President of Operations for the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities Stephanie Chauss said.
“While it’s heartbreaking and concerning because any implication of covid-19 in our community is devastating, it has not impacted or will not impact how we operate,” she added.
Over the years, the linked facilities have fostered strong relationships between the senior, religious and non-profit communities: residents of McKenna Crossing worship at Shepherd of the Lake, participate in intergenerational activities at the YMCA and children at the YMCA sometimes use the Shepherd of the Lake building during their summer programming.
As Minnesota health and safety officials continue to update and revise specific guidance for congregate care, daycare and religious communities the shared paths of the facilities are splitting.
River Valley YMCA
Throughout the pandemic the River Valley YMCA has offered childcare to area families. Daycare services were first provided to the families of critical workers in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s orders and then later to any family that needed care.
According to Chauss about 18 to 24 staff members are currently providing childcare for 40 families — an amount that’s about 50% of the early childhood learning center’s capacity.
Chauss said the facility, which once placed a premium on shared activities for children, has updated its policies to keep staff, students and families safe.
Staff members now greet families during drop off and pick up times with screening health questions and walk children to their respective classrooms, limiting the number of people inside the building.
Shared water play stations and coloring supplies have been replaced with individual items for each child. Classrooms are now capped at a ratio of nine students to one teacher and a new curriculum has been created to help explain to even the youngest children why all of the staff are suddenly wearing masks.
And of course there’s added cleaning.
“We’re lucky that we were a compliance center ahead of time,” Chauss said. “The number of times that teachers wash their hands in a day — that was always true.”
On top of greater frequency hand washing, classroom and studio spaces are getting a deep clean after every use and toys are receiving an added level of disinfectant.
While the YMCA’s gym has been closed for use during the pandemic, some normal programming will resume later this year. Chauss said several day camps will continue as planned this summer.
“It’s two fold for us: it’s about having our parents and care providers be able to work in a productive way and then in turn making sure we help the socialization of the last 12 weeks,” Chauss said.
Seven day camps across the Twin Cities and 47 childcare learning centers — including River Valley — will offer summer programming in the coming months.
The programs will continue to operate at the new student-teacher ratios and come with an altered curriculum. Chauss said camps will back off from many of the field trips traditionally offered and instead look for new ways to expand the in facility visits of guests like magicians, musicians and artists.
That also means reconsidering their level of interaction with Shepherd of the Lake. Traditionally the church building has been open for class visits, activities or field trips. Chauss said it’s too soon to tell whether that will continue this year.
“If we can meet our COVID-19 safety protocols, then the answer would be yes,” Chauss said. “But what today might be yes, might be no tomorrow.”
Shepherd of the Lake
Gov. Walz announced on May 23 that worship sites could reopen to 25% capacity with social distance measures. Though Pastor Dan Poffenberger said among his congregants, there’s no rush to reopen their church building.
“We’re a relatively young congregation but we have a large population of people who would be considered vulnerable either by age or health,” Poffenberger said. “The leadership just doesn’t want to be in a position where we have caused someone to be exposed unnecessarily.”
Poffenberger said that as he and his staff are considering the latest guidance from state and national experts, they’re finding the cornerstones of an in-person service — gathering together in pews, singing and sharing communion — are some of the activities that carry the greatest risk of spreading the virus.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released a study on May 15 citing singing and close gatherings in a Washington state choir practice as the likely cause of 52 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases among the choir’s members.
Experts say that singing provides several opportunities for droplet and fomite transmission — the spread of the virus via objects.
Poffenberger said that over the course of the pandemic, the church community has found that they’ve thrived through virtual gatherings, phonetrees, and volunteer grocery programs.
“Some of our more traditionalist members actually have been giving us feedback that they feel a little more connected right now,” Poffenberger said. “I think the way we’ve chosen to produce things, they’ve been pretty intimate.”
Over the last two months Shepherd of the Lake has increased its online presence, releasing daily worship content and services for Sunday morning viewing. Even as the building lays largely quiet, Poffenberger said the feeling of community has only grown through the pandemic.
“We’ve found we had some talent we didn’t know we had and we’ve just had some creative, faithful people and they’ve been putting together some wonderful things,” Poffenberger said.
Poffenberger said before the congregation gathers together again, they’ll look for clearer guidance from the state that reopening is safe for their members and community — including the residents of McKenna Crossing.
“That was one of the first concerns (church leadership) had was what was going to be best for McKenna,” Poffenberger said. “They’ve been really locked down tight, so physically we’ve kept that distance but relationally we really aren't going to put them in jeopardy.”
He added the outbreak at McKenna Crossing and in the state has put the church’s mission to the test.
“This is one of the moments where the church has to be who they say they are,” Poffenberger said. “Putting aside our desires to meet and do the things we regularly do in order to help the community — that’s the important thing for us.”
McKenna Crossing
The outbreak at McKenna Crossing emerged on May 7 when two residents who live together in assisted living tested positive for the virus, Melissa Kirchhoff, the facility's campus administrator with Presbyterian Homes & Services, said in a statement. The facility, which is home to 183 seniors, had enforced visitor restrictions since March 13.
As of May 21, nine residents and four employees had tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility. According to Kirchhoff the residents were either recovering in a designated and partitioned COVID recovery area in the facility, at an area hospital or in the Interlude, Presbyterian Homes & Services’ COVID recovery center in Fridley.
"Due to the special needs and challenges of isolating individuals in memory care, we have implemented isolation precautions throughout the memory care residential area by encouraging residents to stay in their rooms and ensuring that staff use appropriate personal protective equipment as they provide care and support," Kirchhoff wrote.
Kirchhoff said last week that since the visitor restrictions began the facility has been practicing social distancing by cancelling outings and group activities, establishing safe meal service options and suspending some amenities to prevent non-essential contact. Clinical and non-clinical staff are required to wear masks at all times.
“We are seeing the intended benefits of these actions and will continue to comply until it is safe to lessen or lift these restrictions,” Kirchhoff said.
"Residents understand and are abiding by the changes in their daily lives necessary to prevent spread," she added.
Kirchhoff said staff, residents and families have been receiving regular updates about the spread of the virus.
McKenna Crossing is now one of two congregate care facilities in Scott County with a reported outbreak — the second being Emerald Crest Memory Care in Shakopee. On Thursday, Minnesota recorded 22,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 967 related deaths since the outbreak began.
Kirchoff said that though the The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is scheduling broader testing to protect assisted living and memory care residents and workers, McKenna Crossing had yet to be provided additional tests as of May 21.
“We are awaiting the full rollout and timeline details and stand ready to welcome and participate fully with a state rapid testing team in the near future,” she said.
Kirchoff added that the facility has been informing local and state officials that they "anticipate PPE needs will continue to grow as we live with this pandemic for many months ahead."