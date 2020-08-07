July 28 marks the first day candidates interested in running for Prior Lake local offices could file their candidacy for the Nov. 3 election. Filings will close Aug. 11.
A total of four seats are up for election within the city.
Mayor
The mayoral seat, currently held by Kirt Briggs, is up for election.
Briggs announced his campaign for re-election July 28. He was elected mayor in 2016 and has served since Jan. 9, 2017.
City Council
Two four-year terms on the city council are up for election. The seats are currently held by Councilmember Zach Braid and Councilmember Kevin Burkart. Both Braid and Burkart were elected in 2016 and filed for re-election July 28.
City Council - Special Election
A special election will be on the November ballot to fill the vacancy from previous councilmember Warren Erickson who resigned in May.
Candidates Kimberly Churchill and Lee Hacklander filed for the seat July 28. The vacancy is for a two-year term. David Bryant filed his candidacy for the seat July 30.
School Board
There are three vacancies on the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board.
The seat for board chair, currently held by Lee Shimek, is open.
Two seats for board directors are also up for election. The seats are currently held by board directors Mary Frantz and Melissa Enger.
As of July 31, Nneka Sederstrom, Julie Bernick and Amy Crosby have filed to run for four-year terms on the school board.
This article will be updated as candidates file for election.