Decorating for the holidays is half the fun and it’s not complete until the lights have been strung.
This year many took to decorating early and extra to make up for the gloom that clouded 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. Houses sprung up with lights overnight before the Thanksgiving turkey even hit the table.
But with more people going above and beyond with their holiday decorations and supply chain issues due to COVID-19, getting the exact number and type of lights needed hasn’t been as easy as in the past.
Ian Trekhus, owner of Subzero Winter Services which offers snow removal and holiday lights installation, said the demand for lights was higher than usual.
“People are just wanting to definitely brighten up their home especially with the year we've had. It’s not been the easiest year, obviously. Having the opportunity to brighten things up for our community is a huge benefit, I think, to lights,” Trekhus said.
With restrictions on bars and restaurants and limitations on social gatherings, more people may also be decorating because it’s a COVID safe activity, he added.
Red, green, white, multicolor — everyone has a preference for their choice in holiday lights, but obtaining what was in demand proved to be tricky. Subzero purchases their lights from a vendor in Utah who was prepared for an unusually busy year, he said, but they still came up short at times.
“Warm white and multicolor are the two most popular, by far,” Trekhus said. “We ran out of multicolor and warm white, so we had to work through trying to get those on time. That was definitely a learning experience trying to make sure we have enough product to meet everyone's needs.”
Supply chain issues have been a challenge not just this holiday season, but every week throughout the pandemic, said Al Imholte who owns Carlson Ace Hardware in Prior Lake with his wife Michelle.
“About a third of my order doesn't show up every week,” Imholte said. “It’s sandpaper, paint, it’s Christmas lights, Christmas tree stands, it’s bicycle tires, Swiffer pads, obviously cleaning supplies. There’s just kind of a shortage on everything now.”
Imholte gets his stock from an Ace warehouse in La Crosse, Wisconsin and the Celebrations brand of lights he carries are specifically boxed for Ace.
While he has a variety of different colors and types of holiday lights available on his shelf, he just doesn’t have the quantity.
“I still have plenty of options here but if somebody comes in and they want the LED Celebrations 50 pack I have one where I should have about six on the shelf in multicolor. Some of the stuff I have is just gone. I can't get it anymore,” Imholte said.
Mismatched lights may be more popular this year because of it, he said.
Customers come into the store looking for a specific set of lights and if Imholte doesn’t have them, “I have no place to direct them to because everybody’s short,” he said.
Halloween costumes are discounted after October, Valentine’s day candy goes on sale the following day and the same trend is typically seen with holiday decorations in the new year.
“My shelves are pretty bleak. Normally, at the end of the year we have a sell down on [lights] to move them out. I’m not going to have to do that this year because there's nothing there,” Imholte said. “There’s more Christmas lights up this year than ever.”