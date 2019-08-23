Two Prior Lake girls raised $2,300 for local nonprofits that help kids who have disabilities or need help getting enough food during the school year.
First, the nonprofit Sanya’s Hope for Children collected about 2,000 pounds of food and $1,000 during its Bowling for Hunger event on Aug. 17 at Bowlero in Lakeville, organizers said. The donations went to the Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver & Dakota Counties, or CAP Agency, to benefit children who receive subsidized meals.
Prior Lake middle-schooler Sanya Pirani founded Sanya’s Hope in 2017.
“Thank you, everyone, who came to support and thanks to all our donors,” which included Hy-Vee and Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Savage and Cub Foods in Shakopee, Sanya’s Hope said in a news release. “The gathering was small, but blessings were huge.”
On Tuesday, Abby Finkenaur’s 12th-birthday lemonade stand also brought in more than a few spare quarters — it raised about $1,300 for Chase’s Warrior Foundation.
Abby held her second annual lemonade fundraiser for the group by Prior Lake’s Mud Bay. She had done the same for her birthday last year and raised about $1,000.
“So we gotta do it again,” Abby said as neighbors and others mingled and bought lemonade, donated cookies from Edelweiss Bakery and donated cupcakes from Smallcakes. She said she also plans to do the same next year; she always like lemonade stands, especially when they’re for more than herself.
The foundation helps pay for ramps, bikes and other equipment to help children with disabilities move around, said Lisa Lykken, whose son Chase uses a wheelchair and is the group’s namesake. Chase, his two siblings and both of his parents joined the lemonade event.
“It just melts my heart,” Lykken said. “It’s just an act of kindness.”
Both the foundation and Sanya’s Hope hold other fundraisers and drives throughout the year, including at the annual Polar Plunge. More information can be found online at chaseswarriorfoundation.org and sanyashopeforchildren.org.