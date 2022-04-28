Applications are now being accepted for the 6th Annual Scott County Fast-Track Challenge (FTC), to be held on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Businesses 0 to 5 years old, located, or willing to locate in Scott County, are encouraged to pitch their ideas in this “Shark Tank” like business competition, according to a press release.
The Scott County Fast-Track Challenge, coordinated through the Scott County CDA’s Center for Entrepreneurship (CFE), is designed to help first-stage businesses fast-track their company’s success. Assistance in preparing business plans, financial projections and the pitch are provided prior to the actual event. Applications may be submitted online at www.ScottCountyFastTrack.com until Aug. 31.
Finalists pitch their service or product to a panel of judges and compete for prizes, including a free virtual membership to the Scott County Center for Entrepreneurship (CFE), start-up funds, and professional services, such as legal, design and free chamber memberships.
Companies and organizations looking an opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs and give back to the business community are encouraged to contact the CDA’s CFE.
The Scott County Center for Entrepreneurship (CFE) is located at 4601 Dean Lakes Boulevard, Shakopee.
The CFE offers a variety of programs for businesses including incubator space for lease, a virtual program, an assigned mentor, bimonthly educational programs, and access to free accounting, design and legal services. More info at https://scottcda.org/center-for-entrepreneurship/.
For more information on the Scott County FAST-TRACK Challenge visit www.ScottCountyFastTrack.com or contact Jo Foust at the Scott County CDA, CFE at jfoust@scottfss.org.