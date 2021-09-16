Community members of all ages gathered in downtown Prior Lake Sept. 10 and 11 for Chalk Fest 2021.
Professional artists completed in-depth and large scale chalk paintings alongside amateur artists, who covered the sides of the street with colorful chalk masterpieces. Festival goers enjoyed live music, food from various food trucks, games, children activities, magic tricks, caricatures and more.
The event was hosted by the City of Prior Lake and Prior Lake Recreation Department and sponsored by New Market Bank and Everbrook Academy.