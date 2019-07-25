Signs of growth can be found all around Prior Lake in the summer boom of road projects, neighborhood developments and school expansions. The gatekeeper of the city's growth — the Planning Commission — still often finds itself with nothing to do.
Out of the 14 twice-monthly scheduled meetings since January, five have been cancelled for lack of agenda items or scheduling conflicts. The five-member volunteer group didn't meet in June and cancelled its meeting last Monday.
Commissioners didn't return email requests for comment this week, but Prior Lake planner and commission liaison Jeff Matzke said the cancellations aren't unusual and definitely not a sign in any change in the pace of Prior Lake's plats, permits and other signs of growth.
Matzke said the commission typically cancels somewhere between six to eight meetings each year because of weather and other factors. Last year, the commission cancelled a total of seven meetings, four before July.
"We’re still on pace as far on development activity as we’ve been on the last two years," Matzke said.
By comparison, Shakopee's planning commission has met seven times this year and Savage's commission has met 11 times.
Matzke noted the city did see a bump in development in 2016 and 2017 following the market's recovery from the financial crisis. Though he says development has stabilized a commission work around projects has been consistent since then.
"I'd say (the building market) is fairly stable right now," he added.
Commission members agree to spend between "10 to 40 hours of volunteer time per month" hearing from developers, citizens and city staff on growth, according to the city. The group advises the City Council on residential, commercial and industrial development and in how land and zoning policies should change.
One explanation for how the city's growing without as much convening of the commission is that there are several big developments that are in the final stages of their planning; they've essentially graduated past the part of the process that involves the commission.
"When they come in their second, third or fourth phases, they don’t have to go to Planning Commission, but the City Council is still seeing those applications," Matzke said.
So what's a commission to do when the agenda falls empty? Matzke said many of the year's meetings have been supplemented with work sessions for reviewing and updating the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan.