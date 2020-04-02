Prior Lake officials are asking residents to flush only toilet paper and throw away other materials in the trash after Public Works crews cleared out three potential clogs from the city's wastewater collection system in the past week.
Public Works director and city engineer Andy Brotzler said employees each day are visually checking the city's 41 lift station pumps, which move wastewater from a lower to higher elevation to help it reach the Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment Facility in Shakopee.
"We're doing just daily visual inspections of our lift stations to determine if there is any sort of collection of rags or non-flushable type items that if left unattended could render any of our pumps inoperable, which could then lead to backups in our sewer system," Brotzler said.
The city follows the Metropolitan Council's guidance of what can and can't be flushed, which means tissues, paper towels, tampons, sanitary pads, condoms and wipes shouldn't go in, regardless of whether they're labeled flushable.
These items don't break down or biodegrade easily and can sometimes mix with other no-dump items from the kitchen sink like grease to create "fatbergs," according to the Met Council's website.
"This isn't necessarily just a Prior Lake issue," Brotzler said. "It's a regionwide, and I've seen stuff online showing it's a nationwide issue for wastewater operators and wastewater systems."
Brotzler said the best thing for residents to do if they're using an alternative waste product is to throw the item away in the trash instead of flushing it.
"Taking these measures will help our city crews which will ultimately help every property owner with the risk of having an unfortunate situation like a sewer backup," Brotzler said. "It's not a pleasant situation for anyone."