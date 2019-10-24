Many of Prior Lake's parks are nearing the end of their usable life, showing signs of wear, redundancy and accessibility issues, a consultant's year-long review of parks and trails found.
Consultants from the engineering planning and design firm WSB recommended redeveloping or replacing two of the more than 60 city parks each year to keep up with maintenance and industry best practices. That could mean a big bill on the horizon for the city and taxpayers.
"That was kind of a gut-check, quite honestly," Mayor Kirt Briggs said. The report found most parks are still in working order, but city staff estimated the city hadn't done major work on any of its parks for more than a decade.
During a two hour tour of several high-priority parks, including Lakefront, Eagle Brook, Sand Point Beach, and Sunset Hills parks, WSB senior landscape architect Candace Amberg and Senior Director of Municipal Services Monica Heil told city officials many of the city's parks could do with a face lift — things like an update to playground equipment or the addition of resident requested WiFi.
Amberg noted spending on any major updates would bring on another issue for the city: compliance with the American Disabilities Act, which requires that public facilities be accessible for people with disabilities.
In some parks that would mean switching out sand and wood chips out for rubberized playground surfaces; in others, it could mean redoing the sidewalks and parking. Failing to do so could open the city to lawsuits, Amberg said.
Council members said the next step is tallying costs. The council encouraged Amberg and Heil to come up with a cost analysis before they make their decisions on their top priorities for parks staff.
"I could fall in love with some projects and not with others based on price," Councilman Zach Braid said.
Even without more definite numbers, the council seemed divided over how much work could reasonably be done. During the preliminary levy discussions in September, the council split over whether to accept a request by city staff submitted earlier this year for $90,000 to fix existing trails.
Councilwoman Annette Thompson said she realized the need for updates but the council needs to prioritize. She said the request for trail repair funds would likely be one of the first things cut from next year's final budget, which will be set by the council on Dec. 2.
"Prior Lake is a growing community, every year we have more roads to plow, more traffic to move, more water and sewer to provide, police/fire needs," Thompson wrote in an email Wednesday. "It's a difficult task to balance."
The city currently has 54 neighborhood parks, five community parks and over 100 miles of trails and sidewalks, according to WSB's preliminary report. At that number, consultants say there are redundancies and gaps — some residents live within walking distance of several parks while others have no neighborhood park.
The city currently has 38 developed parks, meaning there's about one park per 690 residents. The National Parks and Recreation Association recommends a ratio closer to one park per 1,849 residents. On the other hand, the city has only a third of the recommended outdoor tennis courts its size.
Several council members said the parks identified as excessive or overlapping would be a good place to start to make changes — hopefully saving the city in maintenance costs that could be redistributed to updating and rehabbing the equipment at the remaining parks.