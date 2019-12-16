Prior Lake eighth-grader and volunteer Sanya Pirani called on other residents to give to charity this week, whether it's to her own nonprofit or others.
Mayor Kirt Briggs this month proclaimed the week of Dec. 16 as Sanya's Hope for Children Giving Week, recognizing Sanya's work to help other children in need for the past several years. To mark the occasion, Sanya's Hope is matching donations up to $500 through Saturday.
Briggs said he and the City Council must carefully choose proclamations to make sure they're meaningful, and the giving week idea struck him as a perfect example. He said he's always impressed by the city's volunteerism.
"It's really who we are," Briggs said.
Sanya's Hope regularly holds fundraisers and donation drives for the Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver & Dakota Counties, or CAP Agency, and other groups.
Sanya and other volunteers recently made and packed hundreds of gift bags with school supplies, books and toys for Launch Ministry in Chaska and two other charities serving children.
Sanya hopes the proclamation is just a reminder to the public that they can take action to help others in several ways throughout the year, she said after Briggs read the proclamation aloud at City Hall on Dec. 13. She feels an obligation to help other children in particular.
More information about Sanya's Hope and how to donate is at its website, sanyashopeforchildren.org.