A rainy morning didn't stop around 200 hunters and other shooting enthusiasts from showing up to Sunday's Shotgun Tune-Up at the Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club south of Prior Lake. That's just duck weather, one of them said.
It also didn't stop them and several corporate sponsors from together raising $78,000 for scholarships and veteran housing.
The North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters union holds the event each year to raise money for its member scholarship fund and for Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors, which builds and remodels homes for veterans with physical disabilities and was started by the former Minnesota Vikings defensive end, according to its website.
The amount raised this year far outpaced last year's $30,000 or so, Richard Kolodziejski, the council's public affairs director, said.
"It is really critical that we're helping vets that need our assistance," he said, adding the council also raised a few thousand dollars for Allen's organization at a walleye fishing tournament on Lake Vermilion earlier this year.
Sunday's attendees held a rifle raffle and competed to hit the most clay targets flung from a couple dozen firing stations. The cracks of gunshots and calls of "pull!" sounded in every direction as a light rain fell.
Ryan Pecinovsky, a business representative for the union, said it's his favorite event of the year. He attended for several years before helping organize and run Sunday's event.