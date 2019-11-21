CREDIT RIVER TOWNSHIP — County officials say a proposal to change the County Road 21 and County Highway 91 intersection will make it safer.
But residents who packed a meeting on the plan Tuesday said it will only make things more dangerous for drivers.
"I think the proposed plan is not the solution," longtime Credit River resident Patty Egge said, who's lived in the area since 1986. "This road is not safe with this amount of traffic."
County engineers at Tuesday's open house presented their proposal for a reduced-conflict intersection, also known as a J-turn or restricted crossing U-turn.
In a reduced conflict intersection, the addition of medians keeps drivers from crossing highway traffic with a left turn. Instead, drivers wanting to go left must enter the highway with a right turn, cross into a dedicated left turn lane in the center of the road, then make a U-turn.
Scott County engineer Tony Winiecki said a pavement overlay project on 21 gives the county an opportunity to make a low-cost change to the intersection. So far the design is just an idea, he added, and any more costly options would need to go through their own budgeting process.
The design reduces fatal accidents by 70% and injury crashes by 42%, on top of being quicker and cheaper to build than interchanges or stoplights, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The department currently lists one other example of the design in Scott County, in front of Minnesota's Largest Candy Store in Jordan.
Many residents remained unconvinced of the design's merits. They voiced particular concern over how larger vehicles like motor homes and agricultural trailers could make the U-turn.
"Even if you go right and go to the next exit, you have to cross two lanes of traffic, slow down and hope you don't get rear-ended, get in the turn lane that's doing 55-65 and try to get going again without getting hit," Egge said. "I think I have double the chances of having an accident where I think I had a single chance before."
Tom Wolf, the Scott County boardmember who represents Credit River, said he heard from several residents that the proposed intersection wouldn't do enough to slow drivers on 21 down, instead creating a false sense of security.
Several favored more obtrusive options like stoplights or a roundabout — so much so that loud chants of "roundabout" broke out about halfway through the open house.
Credit River Township Board Chairman Chris Kostik chalked some of the pushback up to a lack of familiarity with the type of intersection, comparing it to the response local roundabouts initially received.
"Until you learn how to use them and try them, how do you know how well it works?" Kostik said.
Even so, he predicted that if the county board voted on the plan today, they wouldn't support the reduced conflict intersection because of residents' concerns.
The riskiness of the current intersection seemed to be the one point of consensus among engineers, officials and residents. Winiecki said a recent study by a county consultant revealed several speed, volume and safety problems.
The intersection creates several conflict points — especially for drivers trying to turn left on to County Road 21 from Natchez Avenue — that result in risky behaviors from drivers trying to complete turns, the survey found.
"It's almost like a Russian Roulette if you've got someone coming up the road," Wolf said.
In February, 14-year-old Samuel Foltz of Prior Lake died after his father's Ford was hit by a Jeep that failed to stop at the intersection's stop signs. His father's vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road 21, and the Jeep was traveling northbound on Natchez.
While residents say they've seen their fair share of T-bones, the bigger problem is the speed at which the more residential Natchez meets 21.
"Unfortunately, in the mindset of a lot of drivers, you see a big open road and you just hit the gas and you go," Kostik said of 21. "You can't spend enough money on a road to take the driver's behavior out of it."
Winiecki said that while safety concerns were a high priority, the county needed to maintain County Road 21's function as an important arterial highway. The reduced-conflict intersection's ability to keep drivers moving along the road while giving a safer entry from Natchez is why the design was presented instead of a roundabout.
"If there's people exceeding the speed limit out there, that's an enforcement issue," Winiecki said. "We don't put stop signs or signals or roundabouts in places simply to slow people down."