Credit River Township officials want the ability to zone and make development plans in the next year following Metropolitan Council approval of its 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The move is another step towards becoming a city, a change the township Chairman Chris Kostik said could come within a few years.
"I would say it's likely to happen within a 10-year period," Kostik said. "At this point, with the way the economy and developments are happening, I would say it's likely to happen within five years."
The township board voted to submit its plan on Dec. 2. The council has four months to accept or not.
The change would make Credit River the first of the 11 Scott County townships to take on planning and zoning authority. Since the 1970s the county has handled ordinances, subdivision zoning and development permits for the townships.
Between growing developments on the south side of Savage and population growth in the township, Kostik said the change seemed like a natural next step. From 2010 to 2018, the population of Credit River grew 10% to 5,605 people, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
"These are just steps through growth that allow us to keep control of Credit River and continue down the path everyone likes," Kostik said, comparing the process to growing up. "We're no longer that little annoying teenager anymore."
Kostik said the township has been considering taking on planning and zoning authority since 2008, when the township drafted its 2030 plan. "It wasn't quite the right time," Kostik said.
"We jumped back into this in early 2018 as development pressure started happening again," Kostik said.
Kostik said the township has already began drafting ordinances and would be ready to implement them "probably immediately" after approval from the Metropolitan Council.
The change would end a redundancy in the development process in the township. Under the current system, residents present building plans to the township board. The board then sends recommendations to the county's Planning Commission, who in turn send their recommendations to the County Board for final approval.
Scott County Planning Manager Brad Davis said it's rare for the county commission or board to overrule or go against the township's recommendations on a plan.
Taking on planning and zoning authority would put the township one step closer to incorporating and becoming a city. In Minnesota, a chief administrative law judge reviews factors like a township's population, quantity and quality of land, and planning and zoning policies before ruling on whether a township can incorporate.
Credit River's population is currently larger than one Scott County city. In 2007, the cities of Elko and New Market voted to merge. Estimates from the Census Bureau put the 2018 population of Elko-New Market at 4,769 — 839 people fewer than Credit River.
Becoming a city would require more than just ordinances. Kostik said the township would still need to figure out things like fire protection, policing and sewer and water for some older township neighborhoods.
But it could create a financial boost for the community. Kostik said classification as a city would open up greater aid and funding packages from the state for area roads. It would also keep township land from being eaten up by neighboring cities.
In 2018, Prior Lake annexed two properties totaling about 24 acres from Credit River despite opposition from the township.
State statute allows a city to annex land without the permission of a township if the land is next to the city, if the land is 120 acres or fewer, if the area is not served by wastewater facilities or the facilities are not available, or if the city receives a petition for annexation from the property land owners.
Cities can't annex land from other cities.
"Being a city kind of locks your borders up," Kostik said.