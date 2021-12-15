Dem-Con Waste & Recycling Management recently announced winner of their Green Grades Recycling Poster Contest.
Winners were presented with $100 VISA gift cards on Dec. 13. Their posters will be hung at the Scott County building and at Dem-Con’s Education Center.
This year’s poster contest winners were fifth-grader Landon Peroutka, of St. Michael Catholic School in Prior Lake; and eighth-grader Aidan Klinkhammer, of St. Michael Catholic School in Prior Lake; and first-grader Sam Pettinelli, of St. Wenceslaus School in New Prague.