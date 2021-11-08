This holiday season, local restaurants are giving Prior Lake residents an extra-special reason to dine out. When guests stop by for dine-in or take-out at select local restaurants, a portion of their purchase will be donated to the Prior Lake Police Department Shop with a Cop program.
Each year, the program supports families in our community who find themselves in need during the holidays. The program builds positive relationships between police officers and children by pairing them up to buy gifts for themselves and their loved ones — an unforgettable experience made possible by generous donations from residents and businesses.
To support the program, mark your calendar for a meal at these local establishments:
- The Pointe Bar and Grill: Nov. 8, dinner service.
- Fong’s Restaurant and Bar: Nov. 10, dinner service.
- Edelweiss Bakery: Nov. 11, lunch service.
- Plate on Main: Nov. 16, dinner service.