As Prior Lake enters another construction phase, some residents said they're getting stuck in their homes and driveways as traffic takes new routes on residential streets.
Crews recently began phase 2 of the construction, closing the southern portion of Highway 13 to Franklin Trail and the western stretch of Highway 21 to Duluth Avenue at the roads' intersection.
Later this month work will continue on further along Highway 13, with crews adding the segment from Franklin Trail to Panama Avenue to the closure until the season's work ends in late November.
Residents of Franklin Trail said the change created an almost instant headache for them as they leave for work. The normally calm residential street is now a favorite route for both residential and commercial traffic onto Highway 21 on the east side of the city.
Christine Dakota, who lives on the corner of Franklin and 21, said she's spent the last few mornings anxiously waiting at the end of her driveway to safely find a way into the flow of cars. Three times a morning, Dakota drives her children to three different schools.
“With the road closures and everybody else coming down the road, trying to get out of the driveway in the morning, I mean, I can barely do that," Dakota said. "It’s just really frustrating.”
The problem for the Dakotas is their driveway empties out into the right turn lane. Traffic often backs up in the left and through-lanes, and impatient drivers move to the shoulder to fill the right.
"I don’t know what I was expecting because there’s always a little bit of traffic, but I mean semis at 5 o’clock in the morning squealing on their brakes to the light … it’s just crazy," Dakota said.
Dakota recently took her concerns to the city and police department. Chief of Police Steve Frazer stopped by, Dakota said, and a cone-lined exit from the driveway might be able to help.
Police Cmdr. Brad Cragoe said the department is trying to spread extra patrols around through the heavily impacted areas, but there's only so much the police can do with the size of the department.
"We’ll do an extra patrol when we can, but that’s not the only area that’s impacted by construction, and everybody wants us in their own neighborhood," Cragoe said.
He said police haven't seen an increase in speeding or dangerous drivers, just an increase in traffic through residential areas like Franklin.
Prior Lake Public Works Director and City Engineer Andy Broztler said earlier phases of the construction have finished ahead of schedule, but he can't make similar promises of early relief to residents along current routes.
Brotzler said the contractor is currently scheduled to work until Nov. 30, the last day of work for the year. Under the city's contract, crews must have all roads paved and accessible during the winter break before construction begins again next spring.
Residents along other construction routes have noticed that traffic normally subsides or calms down a few days after each new closure as drivers find alternative ways to get around town, he added.
"Though that's subject to the perspective of the individual," Brotzler said.
Both Brotzler and Cragoe said that while they've heard from some frustrated residents, generally the community understands that the road changes has to be done.
"It’s just one of those things we all have to put up with," Cragoe said. "They have to build the roads and they have to fix them."