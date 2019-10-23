Two sections of downtown thoroughfares will close Thursday and Friday for construction, according to Scott County and the city of Prior Lake.
The two stretches run along Eagle Creek Avenue/County Highway 21 west of Highway 13, including the Main Avenue intersection, and along Highway 13 from Eagle Creek southward to Panama Avenue.
Drivers will be able to cross the closed section of 21 at Arcadia Avenue and the closed section of 13 at Duluth Avenue.
The closures will let crews install curbs. The step comes after months of roadwork around downtown, which is set to conclude for the season in November.